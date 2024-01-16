Category:
League of Legends

T1’s LoL Academy roster pays homage to Fnatic after Rekkles’ first win in LCK CL

Paying tribute to the veteran's past.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 01:40 pm
Rekkles jersey during the League of Legends European Championship Series Week 3 at the LEC Studio on February 14, 2020
Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

The competitive League of Legends scene in Korea isn’t too known for importing talent outside of its own region, but when T1 signed a legendary European AD carry for its Academy team for 2024, heads instantly turned.

In T1 Academy’s first series with former LEC superstar Rekkles today, the League team paid homage to the 27-year-old’s former squad Fnatic by flashing the team’s logo at the end of a match, much to the surprise and delight of European fans around the world.

Rekkles was signed by T1 at the end of 2023 after the veteran marksman moved on from his inactive role on Fnatic’s bench to the support role for the new year. It was a surprising decision for both parties since Korea is filled with top-tier prospects to bring up while Rekkles was not expected to leave Europe.

In his time in Korea, Rekkles has reached Challenger rank in his new role with astounding win rates, boasting a 66 percent win rate over 150 games with soaring numbers on Janna, Senna, and Bard. It is a good sign for a player who is debuting in a new region for the first time in his career and should be a good place to test himself mechanically.

Although T1 Academy ended up losing the series against Kwangdong Freecs’ Academy team, there is still plenty of room to grow for the roster, and plenty of work to do in terms of teamwork. Rekkles must adapt to not only the Korean way of life but also their work schedules, playstyles, and tendencies while on Summoner’s Rift.

The last few seasons have been up and down for Rekkles, but this upcoming year could be a way to revitalize his passion and skillset as he tries to reinvent himself for the foreseeable future.

related content

Read Article Riot encourages new LoL players to queue norms before ranked, a possible future requirement
Base splash art for League of Legends champion Xin Zhao.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot encourages new LoL players to queue norms before ranked, a possible future requirement
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Biggest winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 14.1
Kennen throwing an electrified shuriken.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Biggest winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 14.1
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Karmine Corp LoL coach YamatoCannon discusses team’s winless LEC debut
KarmineCorp Head Coach
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Karmine Corp LoL coach YamatoCannon discusses team’s winless LEC debut
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 16, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: Jan. 16
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: Jan. 16
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: Jan. 15
Sivir and Soraka serving cakes in Cafe Cuties.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: Jan. 15
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Jan 16, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.