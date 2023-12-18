Rekkles hits Challenger with huge support win rate in Korea

T1’s newly-signed support Rekkles has reached Challenger on the Korean League of Legends server playing mainly support champions, the role he swapped to after playing as a bot laner for the majority of his career.

Rekkles reached the Challenger tier and is among the 100 highest-rated players, according to stats site OP.GG. He boasts a 70 percent win rate with Janna, the champion he prioritized when climbing the ladder.

He played a few other support champions, but the majority of his games were played on Janna. He also performed well with Senna and Bard on his journey to the top of the table.

He’s now a Janna OTP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

His overall win rate is also astounding, with 66 percent out of around 150 games—and he’s not slowing down. These stats are all the more impressive considering Rekkles had been playing as a bot laner for years before switching to support during the offseason.

The change to support seemingly looks like a wise decision. The player said he had been grinding for over five months before making the announcement.

Rekkles’ career is taking a big turn ahead of 2024. In addition to changing his role, he moved to South Korea to join T1, the most successful League organization in the world. He’s now part of the Academy roster.

He was signed for two seasons. There’s no doubt fans will be excited to see him debut as a support in Korea. He’ll be facing great challenges in the league, playing a key role alongside four Korean-speaking teammates.