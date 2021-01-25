T1 wonder boy Zeus fit to play in LCK on Jan. 31

T1 top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je will be eligible to play in the LCK on Jan. 31, according to a report by FOMOS’ Kenzi.

The 16-year-old wonder boy was called up T1’s main League of Legends roster on Nov. 20, 2020, after competing in T1 Academy.

The rising star, who turns 17 on Sunday, showed promise on the Korean ladder last season, peaking at 1,442 LP and recording two accounts in the top five of the challenger division.

Zeus is known for his large champion pool, having played and mastered numerous champions in solo queue. Last season, he favored Sylas, Camille, Renekton, Jayce, and Irelia, but also played Ornn, Maokai, Gnar, and Pantheon.

With T1 trailing behind in the LCK with a 1-3 series record, Zeus’ lane-orientated approach to the game could just be what the team needs in this early stage of the split.

It remains to be seen if Daeny will opt to start Zeus on Sunday against Afreeca Freecs, but with the coach’s willingness to play young and upcoming rookies like mid laner Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyeon and ADC Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong, it’s most certainly a possibility.