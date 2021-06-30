T1 wins Telecom War vs. KT in 2021 LCK Summer Split

Despite both teams underperforming lately, T1 won the Telecom War over KT Rolster in an intense 2-1 series in the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

It was unclear who was favored going into the series, but T1 came out on top–and it wasn’t easy. KT put up a good fight throughout the series and was close to snatching the victory, but T1 managed to bounce back after a couple of good teamfights.

The MVP votes in today’s League of Legends series went to T1’s Canna and Teddy. The top laner used Wukong in the last game to secure the series win, while Teddy was the main reason his team was able to win the opening match of the series. Both players had lackluster performances in other games, but managed to step up when it mattered.

The first game of the series opened up with decisive play from T1. They got early leads all across the map and then started grouping up for objectives. While they were able to win the match in 34 minutes, they made a lot of mistakes and were caught often by KT, who had a decent, if unfulfilled, plan to come back into the game.

In the second match, KT banned out key picks T1 used to dominate the first game. This tactic was successful, with KT managing to secure teamfight wins even after falling behind early. During their first clash, Teddy’s Ezreal was a huge problem and with him banned away in the draft, T1 couldn’t stop KT from sieging them. With no answer to KT’s decisive engages, T1’s loss equalized the series.

KT banned away the same crucial picks for the third game. It didn’t bring any success, however, falling to T1’s better draft and gameplay. One crucial pick that helped T1 win was Karma for Faker. The champion has been constantly picked or banned in most major regions due to the teamfight impact she possesses with her AoE shield and movement speed buff.

T1 (4-3) will be back on the Rift on Saturday, July 3 with a match against Afreeca Freecs (4-2). While T1 has been looking shaky and exploitable, Afreeca Freecs has been performing really well during this split. Going into that series, T1 will be the underdogs and might not be able to take down AFS.

