T1 signs rookie mid laner Clozer to multi-year deal

The former T1 trainee finally gets his shot with the main team.

The reigning LCK champions T1 has signed Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyun, a 16-year-old mid lane player who will be getting his first chance in a major league.

Announced alongside his signing, is a change in the spelling of his name. Previously known as “Closer”, he has changed the S in his moniker to a Z.

[공식] 2020 LCK 섬머 시즌을 앞두고 "Clozer" 이주현 선수가 아카데미에서 콜업 되었습니다. 앞으로 T1의 새로운 미래를 이끌어갈 이주현 선수에게 많은 기대와 응원 부탁드립니다.



*이주현 선수의 향후 활동명은 CLOZER로 변경되었습니다.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/IgpvpgfHG1 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 4, 2020

Clozer is well-known for his Irelia and Akali play in solo queue, and has earned a surprising amount of acclaim for his high ceiling mechanics from western audiences, after having many of his highlights go viral on websites like Reddit.

The teenage prodigy has been with the organization since early 2019, when the organisation was still branded as SK Telecom T1, but was only contracted as a trainee player. A trainee is often a young, promising player who hones their skills on some kind of development team.

On that trainee team, he played alongside recently promoted T1 top laner and winner of multiple weekly LCK MVP honors, Canna.

Earlier this week, T1 announced that substitute mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo would be leaving the roster. Neither Gori nor Clozer have been able to showcase their potential, as they have been living under the shadow of T1’s current starting mid laner, Faker.

However, with the recent announcement of Uzi’s retirement, it may not be so far-fetched to imagine other legend’s retirements may be nearing. Although Faker shows no signs of being over the hill just yet, T1 have signed Clozer to a multi-year deal, so if anything were to happen they would be well covered.

The LCK will begin it’s Summer Split on June 17.