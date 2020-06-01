The backup mid laner for Faker, Gori, has left T1

Substitute mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo has left T1’s League of Legends roster, the organization announced today. The 19-year-old is now a free agent.

Gori joined T1 as a substitute when the org was still known as SKT in December 2018. He previously played a few months for two other League teams, Gangwon and REVERSE Gaming.

In January 2019, Gori wasn’t listed as Faker’s substitute on the roster for the LCK Spring Split. He was moved to trainee status since he wasn’t old enough to play, but he returned to the roster in November.

Gori’s contract with T1 was set to expire on Nov. 16, according to the Global Contract Database. But apparently the org’s plans for him changed since his contract was removed from the GCD yesterday and T1 has since confirmed his departure.

Being the substitute for Faker, one of the best League players of all time, made it difficult for Gori to stand out but he was trained on one of the best League teams. T1 has the most League World Championship titles with three.

As Gori leaves, Lee “Closer” Ju-hyeon enters as T1’s new substitute mid laner for Faker.