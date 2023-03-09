T1 shake up LoL meta with unorthodox bot lane pick in 2023 LCK Spring Split

T1 leveled up their strategy in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today with a rare League of Legends bot lane pick against DRX—and they won 2-0.

The league leaders picked Cho’Gath for their bot laner, Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong. The unusual pick was in the second game of the series, and while it wasn’t a deciding factor, T1 thrashed their opponents.

The game played out in a typical fashion for T1. Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun picked Lee Sin and made DRX’s life a misery in the laning phase.

With a snowballing composition of Gragas and Jayce in the mid lane and top lane, respectively, it didn’t take long for T1 to get going. Cho’Gath and Senna in the bot lane provided additional tankiness for the comp, making teamfights relatively easy for T1 once they got ahead.

While this was the first time Cho’Gath was picked in the bot lane this split, according to a League stats site Oracle’s Elixir, he previously featured in one game in the standard top lane role.

Despite it being seemingly unusual, Cho’Gath bot doesn’t come as a big surprise. Pro players have been abusing the pick in solo queue for weeks now, so it’s no wonder T1 gave it a spin against DRX today.

T1 are currently top of the table in the LCK with an impressive 14-1. DRX, on the other hand, can pretty much start their preparations for the next split at this point thanks to their shocking 3-12 record.