T1 secure decisive win against Sandbox Gaming in week 2 of the 2020 LCK Summer Split

T1 claimed another hour-long series win against Sandbox Gaming today in a dominant fashion. The former League of Legends world champions now sit at a 3-1 record heading into week three of the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

Top laner Canna played a massive role in his team’s victory and received both Player of the Game awards for his oustanding Kennen and Jayce performances.

2020 LCK SUMMER Match 20 – Game 02 vs SB



오늘 경기 승리하며 이번주 2-0으로 마무리했습니다.

다음주 경기들도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다, 감사합니다.



We take today’s match to finish this week with 2-0.

Please continue to support us next week!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/DleSjmhZGh — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 28, 2020

The first game began with an absolute stomp in the top lane. After some swift moves, Canna outplayed Summit and won the laning phase.

With the pressure from the top lane, T1 were able to funnel resources into the bottom lane and secure the dragons. With their gold lead, they were close to unstoppable and took down two Barons. While the first one was not enough to close out the game, the second one sealed the deal and gave them the first win of the series.

The second game was much closer with SB putting up a good fight. They secured early dragons and got to Dragon Soul point, but thanks to Faker’s swift moves on his signature Azir pick, he turned the tides of battle in T1’s favor and denied SB the Dragon Soul.

With the gold acquired from that messy team fight, T1 secured Baron and pushed to end the game.

T1 will face Damwon Gaming and Gen.G next week. Their current win records puts them tied at fourth place in the LCK Summer Split standings. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LCK channel to see if T1 can take down the other top tier teams and secure a top 3 spot in the standings.