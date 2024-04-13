Faker going to play the LCK 2024 Spring Split
Image via Flickr/LCK
Category:
League of Legends

T1 mounts comeback to seal MSI 2024 spot with LCK win over HLE

T1’s redefining success.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 08:59 am

After losing an early game in the series, T1 swept 3-1 Hanwa Life Esports to secure their spot at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. With this win, Faker has qualified for his 16th LCK finale where he and his team will go up against Gen.G.

Recommended Videos

HLE looked to repeat their 3-0 performance earlier in the LCK playoffs with their early game lane swap in game one, which put T1 Zeus’ Twisted Fate on the back foot in the top lane. However, the team brushed through the shenanigans and got a sizeable lead in the match leading to the mid game, only for HLE to pull a rabbit out of their hat by securing the Elder dragon in the match, securing the opener soon thereafter.

Zeus meeting his fans in LCK
Zeus had two unconventional top lane picks against HLE. Image via LCK

It was as good as it would get for HLE, however, as T1 would go on to reverse sweep the series. Faker showed why he’s deemed the GOAT of Korean Azir as he demolished the opponents in the teamfights over and over again. His role was instrumental in the victory, ending up with a KDA of 9/0/4 along the way, with Vayne going deathless in the match.

This result confirmed that the LCK Spring 2024 final will mark the fifth consecutive time T1 and Gen.G will face off in the competition. T1 will be looking to upset Gen.G and break their curse of not winning an LCK title since 2022, having lost their last three LCK finals against them. While both the powerhouses have punched their ticket to MSI 2024, they still have a seven-year drought to deal with as the region hasn’t lifted the MSI trophy since 2017—back when T1 was known as SK Telecom T1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
G2 Caps in LEC studio looking at his monitor
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: New bracket draw rules, explained
The MSI stage.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: New bracket draw rules, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
G2 Caps in LEC studio looking at his monitor
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 13, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: New bracket draw rules, explained
The MSI stage.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: New bracket draw rules, explained
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Apr 12, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.