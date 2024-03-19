Category:
T1 LoL team gives shoutout to San Diego Padres ahead of MLB games in Korea

The Padres have multiple Korean-born players who are making their homecomings this week.
Michael Kelly
Published: Mar 19, 2024 03:04 pm
Major League Baseball is opening its 2024 season with two games in Seoul this week and arguably the most successful sporting franchise in Korea right now, T1’s League of Legends team, has declared its allegiance to one of the two teams coming to Seoul for the opening series. 

In a video posted to social media earlier today, the five starters of T1’s League World Championship-winning squad each donned San Diego Padres jerseys and gave a quick shoutout to the team. 

T1 most definitely chose the Padres as their team because of the team’s strong ties to Korea. The Padres’ shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim, is a Korean baseball star who made a name for himself with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO before joining the Padres in 2020. T1 mentioned Kim by name in the video, congratulating him on becoming the first Korean player to win a Gold Glove award, which he captured after the 2023 MLB season. 

The team also gave some recognition to Woo-Suk Go, a pitcher for the Padres of Korean descent, who is making his MLB debut this year after spending the first four years of his career in the KBO. T1 ADC Gumayusi gave a special shoutout to Woo-Suk Go as the pitcher apparently has a reputation for maining ADC himself in League

Tomorrow’s games between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the first games of the 2024 MLB regular season. While other teams are still participating in Spring Training, the two NL West squads will begin their season with real games that actually count toward the 162-game schedule. 

When the Seoul Series begins tomorrow, MLB fans in America will finally know League of Legends fans’ pain as they’ll have to wake up super early to watch the games. First pitch for tomorrow’s season opener between the Padres and Dodgers is scheduled for 5:05am CT. 

