T1 CEO Joe Marsh addresses LS controversy, apologizes to fans

Joe Marsh, the CEO of esports organization T1, issued a statement of apology today, addressing the events that unfolded over the past few weeks.

“I want to start this by saying I’m sorry,” he said. “Too much time has passed and my silence could be heard in every corner of our community.”

On Nov. 2, League of Legends commentator Nick “LS” De Cesare and former professional Starcraft player Choi “Polt” Seong Hun were rumored to be joining the team as coaches heading into the 2021 LCK season. Due to LS’ controversial reputation, fans condemned the organization’s actions, criticizing T1’s management.

This led to a sequence of events, involving “unacceptable messages” directed at LS on T1’s Discord server, and subsequent and “unfair” generalizations about Korean “culture, morals, and character,” according to Marsh.

“It saddens me to see T1, a team that has historically united so many people around the world, turn to hurtful rhetoric that has divided our fandoms in recent weeks,” he said. “My hope is that we can begin to bridge this gap and build each other up, rather than continue to tear each other apart.”

Marsh had previously remained silent on the issues surrounding the organization. “I’d like to apologize for the unacceptable messages that were left on our Discord for far too long. I take ownership that a mistake was made and for that, I am deeply sorry,” he said. Marsh is now working with T1 to “re-evaluate” the organization’s “guidelines and processes” to “ensure” they do “better.”

Marsh also addressed LS for the first time, extending his apologies for “everything” he has had to “personally endure” over the past few weeks. “I also want to extend my apologies to LS’ family and friends for their shared pain.”

“As I’ve reflected over this time, I realize I failed to publicly defend and protect LS and T1 fans by remaining silent,” he said. “While my staff and I were working behind the scenes to resolve this matter, I should have spoken publicly sooner. Shortly, LS will personally share his plans. And once again, LS and T1 fans, I’m sorry”