Svenskeren says he hasn’t found a new team for the League 2022 season

After an extensive League of Legends career, veteran jungler Svenskeren couldn’t find a roster to join for next year, he revealed on Twitter today. It will be the first time in his career that he won’t have a team after changing his residency to North America.

“I have been playing in the LCS since season three without missing a split and this will be the first time I won’t be starting,” Svenskeren said on social media. “NA has been my home for the past six years and it’s sad to think that last summer might have been my last time playing there.”

Svenskeren also said he still has confidence in his abilities as a player. The 25-year-old is situated in Denmark and will be fielding all calls from NA teams. Even if Svenskeren is picked up by a team, there is a good chance that we won’t see him at the LCS level, since most rosters already have starting junglers on their roster.

Because Svenskeren is an NA resident, his options to return to Europe are also limited since he’d count as an import. As a result, not many teams may be willing to use an import slot on him, especially with the number of rising stars that are ready to field throughout the European Regional Leagues.

Over the last two years, Svenskeren played for Evil Geniuses to varied success. The team reached the playoffs during all of his four seasons with the squad, but they never won a championship or made it to Worlds. He also shared plenty of time with substitute jungler Contractz near the end of the 2021 Summer Split. Before this, he had prolific stints with Cloud9 and TSM, where he won three LCS trophies.

