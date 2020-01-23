Svenskeren: “I wanted to be the main jungler on a team [and] I didn’t want to share a spot anymore”

During the LCS offseason, three of Cloud9’s key League of Legends players left the team to look for greener pastures. One of those players was star jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, who confirmed in an interview with Travis Gafford today that he left the team due to the situation surrounding his position.

“I just wanted to be the main jungler on a team [and] I didn’t want to share a spot anymore,” Svenskeren said. “I was pretty upset about that, so it was one of the main reasons for the swap.”

Last year, Svenskeren was forced to split time with C9’s current starting jungler, Robert “Blaber” Huang, throughout both splits and even at the 2019 World Championship. In fact, Blaber started half of the team’s games during the Worlds main event and only won one game against Hong Kong Attitude.

Svenskeren proved that he was, once again, one of the best junglers in the region after winning the 2019 LCS Summer Split MVP award. It made sense that he wasn’t happy about splitting time with another player, especially after his stellar performances during the regular season. His play was a huge linchpin for C9’s success and getting benched may have dealt a big blow to his trust in the coaching staff.

Svenskeren and support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam also spoke about the circumstances around popular AD carry Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi and how his departure marks a drastic change in team dynamic and environment. They said that although Sneaky’s fun, wacky demeanor did rub off on them, they still need to find their own identity as a team.

League fans can watch Svenskeren and Zeyzal in action when Evil Geniuses take on Team Dignitas on Sunday, Jan. 26.