Superstar ADC and three supports shine at the top of KDA ladder at 2023 LCK Spring Split so far

After six weeks of action in the 2023 LCK Spring Split, the KDA table is topped by a renowned AD carry and three support players.

Dplus KIA’s Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu is currently reigning supreme with a 6.6 KDA score, according to a competitive League of Legends stat site, Oracle’s Elixir. Three supports, however, are right behind his back: Gen.G’s Yoo “Delight” Hwan-joong, Dplus KIA’s Kim “Kellin” Hyeong-gyu, and T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok. The former boasts a 6.5 score as of now, with the remaining two sitting on a 6.4 ratio.

It shouldn’t be surprising that all four of these players come from the top three teams in the 2023 LCK Spring Split so far. Dplus KIA, Deft and Kellin’s team, are currently third in the table with an 8-4 score, while Delight’s Gen.G has a 9-3 record so far. Keria’s T1 are the only team that has secured a playoff appearance with an 11-1 record in the standings.

Nowadays, support players are used to playing long-ranged AD carries in their roles, with the goal to sway the laning phase in their favor. They can also provide some useful CC tools later in the game, for example by playing Ashe.

If you look at Kellin’s and Delight’s match histories, however, they have played only a handful of games on AD carry champions this season. Keria, though, is on the other side of the coin, having picked champs like Varus, Caitlyn, Jhin, Kalista, Ashe, and Twitch so far in the 2023 LCK Spring Split.

Deft’s admirable stats, on the other hand, should be all but surprising. The 26-year-old led DRX to hoist Worlds 2022 trophy, and it seems like his monstrous form may have stayed in 2023, at least for now.

The 2023 LCK Spring Split resumes this Wednesday, March 7, with the start of week seven.