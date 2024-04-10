Summoners vote on best LoL rework of all time with Poppy, Fiddlesticks as frontrunners

There have been countless reworks during the storied history of League of Legends, with some landing well while others have fallen flat. There have, however, been a few champions that stole the hearts of players around the world with their new looks.

On the League subreddit today, players discussed which of the various reworks were the best, and a handful of older names were thrown around and agreed upon. Poppy was one of the most-mentioned picks, with the powerful tank having one of the bigger makeovers when she was revamped from top to bottom in 2015.

Fear incarnate. Image via Riot Games

Originally, Poppy was built to isolate herself with the enemy carry by using her ultimate ability so she could only take damage from one targeted source. Now, her ultimate is a perfect way to split up a teamfight or disengage by viscerally slamming her hammer into the ground and sending any champions caught in its area-of-effect several hundred units.

She was also given a whole rework for her lore, her other abilities, and her look, bringing her up to speed with the newer releases in the game. Speaking of bringing champions to speed, Fiddlesticks was another name that was readily spoken of by the community due to the drastic shift in his aura, from his eerie appearance, terrifying lore, and jump-scare ultimate ability.

In his original form, Fiddlesticks was a goofy-looking scarecrow that could scare a fly, but now, he is the embodiment of an ancient evil that cannot be contained and cannot be escaped. He is even considered as a mythical being used to scare children in Runeterra’s folklore. But in League, he’s a terror-turned-real on Summoner’s Rift.

Other names that discussed among the community were Volibear, Warwick, and Evelynn, who are all champions that had their looks and overall aura changed through their reworks. They weren’t taken nearly as serious as before, but after the reworks, they’re all worthy of awe and fear from both enemies and teammates alike.

