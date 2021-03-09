Sterak’s Gage, Immortal Shieldbow take hit in League Patch 11.6

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter dropped the Patch 11.6 preview, with many small nerfs to items and systems related to healing on the docket.

From runes to both completed items and their components, Scruffy said the team wanted healing to become “a notable choice and not a baseline.” AD bruisers have dominated professional play, and while recent buffs to their magic damage counterparts have seen champions like Sylas pop back into the meta, it’s clear the items that give physical damage-dealing champions like Renekton and Gnar their teamfight presence are just a little too strong.

Patch Preview for 11.6. Includes:



-Systemic healing reduced

-Xin Zhao mini upgrade

-And the usual targeting of outliers (strong and weak) pic.twitter.com/nOWK1loOkl — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 8, 2021

Continuing a trend away from baseline percent omnivamp, Ravenous Hunter’s numbers are getting bumped down. Immortal Shieldbow’s shield amount is down as well, reduced by 50 at early levels and by as much as 100 in the late game, on top of less base lifesteal and a Lifeline Lifesteal Increase removal. Instead, the lifesteal is shifted more into auto-attacks, with a pretty sizeable 25-50 percent attack speed buff upon proccing the item. Less baseline lifesteal, but if enough auto attacks are woven into that window, it should lessen the blow of the nerf.

Testing round 2 of systemic healing reduction for 11.6



In some cases this will be nerfs but in others it will be shifting stats keeping power neutral



Hopefully this is the last set of these and we can be in a good state where healing is a notable choice and not a baseline pic.twitter.com/MT7NByhZeJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 5, 2021

Blade of the Ruined King and Vampiric Scepter also got slight taps with the nerf hammer, although the latter will now cost 850 gold instead of 900.

According to Surrender at 20 and the tentative changes on the PBE, Sterak’s Gage will no longer offer as much sustain, with stacks of its Bloodlust passive now healing for 50 percent less instead of increasing more linearly.

Image via Surrender at 20

Shurelya’s Battlesong is also getting a slight buff, with its active cooldown being reduced from 90 seconds to 75.

Other items on the chopping block include Stridebreaker, Seeker’s Armguard, Verdant Barrier, and Void Staff, with Fleet Footwork (in relation to AP champions) also slated for a nerf.

Sunfire Aegis and Luden’s Tempest are getting buffed, along with Rabadon’s Deathcap. Finally, Liandry’s Anguish and the near-ubiquitous Teleport summoner spell are also listed under the “adjustments” heading alongside Immortal Shieldbow.

More details and potential changes will likely come in the next few days given that Patch 11.6 is scheduled to go live in a little over a week.