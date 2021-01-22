Start of 2021 PCS Spring Split postponed due to tightening COVID-19 regulations

Fans of the PCS will have to wait another two weeks to see their favorite players square off.

Riot Games Southeast Asia announced last night that the 2021 Spring Split of the Pacific Championship Series (PCS) will be postponed until Feb. 19 due to the increasing strictness of COVID-19 regulations and procedures across the region.

The PCS’ English team said this decision is “in the interest of the well being and safety for our players and staff.” “Our teams in the region have been strictly observing the mandates of local authorities, however, stringent travel restrictions and local lockdowns implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus have led to the season postponement,” the PCS said.

The PCS generally functions as a purely online league. Organizations in the championship are based in different countries all over the region. So with each country enforcing different flight restrictions and lockdown procedures, the PCS is understandably struggling to build a consistent and reliable schedule at the moment.

Beyond the travel restrictions, however, the PCS has also failed to share the full list of League of Legends teams that will compete in its upcoming Spring Split or any of the lineups for the squads that are confirmed. One of the league’s best teams from last year, ahq eSports Club, isn’t returning to the PCS in 2021—and there’s no information yet on who will replace them.

Barring any further misfortune for the league, the 2021 PCS Spring Split will now kick off on Feb. 19, broadcasting each and every match on the league’s Twitch channel.

