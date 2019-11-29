Splyce rebrands to MAD Lions, reveals LEC roster

Get ready, League of Legends fans—a handful of rookies are ready to make a splash next year in the LEC.

OverActive Media, the parent company of Splyce, officially rebranded the team to MAD Lions ahead of the 2020 season today. The organization has also built a completely new roster around mid laner Marek “Humanoid” Brázda.

This year, Splyce surpassed most fans’ expectations of them by qualifying for Worlds 2019 through the LEC Regional Gauntlet. They were even able to get past the tournament’s group stage. Although they ended up losing in the quarterfinals, Splyce pushed SK Telecom T1 to four hard-fought games.

MAD Lions on Twitter MAD Lions will be joining the @LEC in 2020! 🇪🇸 https://t.co/pjCycRuYzv

The 2019 offseason saw a majority of Splyce’s roster leave, including budding star AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup, who joined TSM in the LCS. For 2020, the organization’s management has brought over four rookies from various European regional leagues.

MAD Lions has acquired top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa, 18-year-old jungler Zhiqiang “Shadow” Zhao, 17-year-old AD carry Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság, and former Mousesports support Norman “Gistick” Kaiser. They’ll play alongside Humanoid in the 2020 LEC Spring Split.

James “Mac” MacCormack will coach this young collection of players. He’s been the team’s U.K. coach since 2018. He’s also worked with another big-name LEC team, Origen, and originally got his start with a British League team called Bulldog Esports.