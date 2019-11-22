Splyce will reportedly rebrand to MAD Lions and build its 2020 LEC roster around mid laner Humanoid

Splyce will rebrand its League of Legends team to MAD Lions, according to a report by ESPN.

OverActive Media, the parent company of Splyce, acquired Spanish esports organization MAD Lions Esports Club earlier this year. It now looks to embrace its branding in place of Splyce’s iconic yellow snake.

To coincide with the rebranding, the organization will build its 2020 LEC roster around Czech mid laner Marek “Humanoid” Brázda, according to ESPN. Top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa will reportedly be promoted to the starting lineup, with mousesports jungler Zhiqiang “Shadow” Zhao, former Berlin International Gaming AD carry Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság, and support player Norman “Gistick” Kaiser joining the five-man roster.

The drastic changes to the organization come after a restructuring process from OverActive Media in September. Several employees affected by the changes contacted esports website Dexerto.

“OverActive Media came and told us that we had the choice to stick around until December or we could leave now with severance pay,” an employee said. “The majority of the staff took the payouts so a lot of people left Splyce yesterday.”

It’s unclear how these changes will affect the company, but Splyce will no longer exist in 2020.

Splyce has seen mixed results since its introduction to the LEC in 2016. The team won the regional finals in its first year and has since appeared at Worlds on several occasions.

MAD Lions look to repeat the team’s past successes in the 2020 season with its new roster.