Splyce facing internet issues in preparation for 2019 LEC Regional Finals

Splyce’s League of Legends team has cited several internet issues leading up to their crucial matches in the 2019 LEC Regional Finals from Sept. 13 to 15.

Practicing online is essential for any professional League team because it allows for imperative preparation and practice for upcoming tournaments. The LEC Regional Finals is in a gauntlet format, so it’s especially important since the top two teams will qualify for the 2019 League World Championship.

Splyce’s strategic coach Hadrien “Duke” Forestier reported these issues on Twitter, saying that he and his team have been without internet for several days. Splyce lost over two weeks of full practice throughout the Summer Split because of this issue.

Duke on Twitter Day 5: still no internet, we don’t know if we will still be alive for Gauntlet. Jokes aside, I don’t understand how one of the biggest esport league in the world stays in fucking Berlin. This split we lost more than 2 full weeks of practice because of internet being down.

The internet issue hasn’t just affected Splyce, however. Hussain “moose” Moosvi, the vice president of competitive performance for Misfits Gaming, cited the same problems. He said that his Vodafone line is constantly disconnecting.

Moose on Twitter @Duke_Esports Our Vodafone line constantly DCs, we’ve switched some things around so office is still usable but it’s fucking awful

Splyce’s opponents are even having issues. Schalke top laner Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu has experienced his own internet problems. He said that he and his team don’t receive an internet connection for half the time they play.

Andrei Pascu on Twitter @Duke_Esports We don’t have internet half the time also dw

It’s imperative that teams receive stable connections when practicing for a crucial tournament. Splyce will play Origen in the first round of the gauntlet on Sept. 13. If they win, they’ll move on to face Schalke. A victory in that series would secure Splyce’s spot at Worlds.