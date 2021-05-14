Sources: Karmine Corp finalizes 6-month deal with top laner Cabochard to replace Adam

LFL and European Masters reigning champion Karmine Corp finalized a 6-month deal with ex-LEC toplaner Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet to replace Adam Maanane after his departure from KCorp was confirmed a few days ago according to sources close to Dot Esports.

KCorp concluded a deal with the 24-year-old French top laner a few days ago, while former top laner Adam is heading to the LEC as the new starting toplaner for FNATIC, according to a Dot Esports report published on May 11th. At the moment, Cabochard will be KCorp’s toplaner for just the LFL Summer Split and the Summer European Masters, as his contract will expire next November, sources said.

It's been a 5 years adventure full of emotions. Our League of Legends history is forever linked to your name @CabochardLoL. Thank you for your commitment as a profesional player, from the toplane of our heart #Cabane123 pic.twitter.com/GaNPYbNxLV — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) December 9, 2020

After five years on Team Vitality, the French LEC team announced last December that Cabochard would not continue on the starting roster for the LEC 2021 spring split. He was substituted by Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen.

Cabochard has been out of competition these past months, and now he will be with KCorp–currently considered the best team outside the LEC–to play in the LFL and the next European Masters.

This is expected to be the only change to the KCorp line up heading into this upcoming Split. Thus, the final roster would be Cabochard, Jakub “Cinkrof” Rokicki, Lucas “Saken” Fayard, Matthew Charles “xMatty” Coombs and Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé.

Dot Esports reached out to Karmine Corp, but the French team kindly declined to comment about this move.

