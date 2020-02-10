Sona is the newest support to take over League’s top lane

Soraka might be getting hard nerfed in League of Legends‘ Patch 10.4, but another ranged support champion is slowly rising up the ranks in the top lane. This time, Sona has amassed an impressive 57.35 percent win rate in the role and multiple pro players have been playing her over the past week.

100 Thieves’ Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, G2 Esports’ Martin “Wunder” Hansen, Team Vitality’s Lucas “Cabochard ” Simon-Meslet, and Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell have all been seen playing Sona top, much to the dismay of other top laners. Her win rate is actually higher than Soraka, who sits at a 56.63 percent.

Sona’s play rate is at just 0.75 percent, but the trend of ranged supports entering the top lane suggests that this number could rise as Patch 10.3 continues onward. Top lane Sona is reminiscent of top lane Soraka, where a player aims to scale for the later stages of the game.

Sona’s healing and poke sustain her early and she gets an accelerated build path when she’s in a solo lane soaking up experience and gold. Her E ability, Song of Celerity, also gives her enough speed to escape ganks if she needs to. Once she has her key items, she’ll aim to group up with her teammates and provide high amounts of healing and teamfight presence with her ultimate.

With multiple pros picking Sona up, we could see the Maven of the Strings make her top lane stage debut for a team like G2. The perennial LEC champions are known for unorthodox picks and Sona could be the next big pick for pro teams in the future.