Sona is finally getting a voiceover update in League of Legends

Sona’s voiceover has remained the same since her release in 2010. Many League of Legends fans have asked Riot Games to update her lore and voice lines, but their pleas went unheard until today. The Maven of the Strings is finally getting a full VO rework.

One of the biggest reasons why people wanted a VO rework for Sona is that many of her lines are outdated. For example, she had a couple of lines that referenced the player as “summoner,” which is a concept that has been long removed from the game.

Sona also didn’t even have a lot of voice lines to begin with—only 15 lines existed with Sona actually speaking, while the rest of her taunts, jokes, and laughs consisted of various sounds and music from her instrument, the etwahl. Combined with a lack of updates for her own lore, Sona players felt like their champion was forgotten by Riot.

But this new update is coming at a great time for Sona fans. She is getting a voice over update with over 10 minutes of new interactions with different champions, and she is also getting a new legendary skin in the upcoming PsyOps cosmetic line.

Not only is she getting a lot of love in the labs at Riot, but she’s also getting more play time on the Summoner’s Rift. Players in the professional League scene have recently started to break out the Sona-Lux bottom combination, to varying success rates. For example, the LEC’s MAD Lions just picked up a dominant win over Origen with a Sona and Lux duo.

It isn’t known when this update will hit live servers, but continue to check on the League PBE to see if the voiceover is ready for testing.