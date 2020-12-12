SOAZ to reportedly coach LDLC OL in 2021 LFL season

The veteran player will join the French team as its newest coach.

Veteran League of Legends player Paul “sOAZ” Boyer has reportedly joined French team LDLC OL as a coach for the 2021 LFL season, according to a report from L’Equipe.

The 26-year-old former top laner will fill a coaching position for the first time after 10 years as a professional player. He played with Fnatic for four years when he won multiple European titles with the team and racked up six World Championship appearances throughout his career.

sOAZ devrait être le coach de LDLC OL en 2021 !https://t.co/hpqTNhNMhz — Paul Arrivé (@Paul_Dejala) December 12, 2020

In 2020, he left the European region to join Immortals in the LCS. The team parted ways with him on Aug. 31 after disappointing results. SOAZ revealed considering a year-long hiatus from the competitive scene following the announcement.

He already hinted at a next season as a League coach on Twitter last August, saying he had “countless discussions with people over the years telling [him] that [he] could be a good coach.”

LDLC OL won the 2020 Spring European Masters after ending the 2020 LFL Spring Split in first place with veteran and former world champion Bora “YellOwStaR” Kim. They have been the most consistent team of the French league since its creation in 2019, when they placed first in both splits.

SOAZ will also be reunited with support YellOwStaR, with whom he competed in his first years in the competitive scene.

In early 2020, the organization entered a sponsorship with the soccer club Olympique Lyonnais to become LDLC OL as well as with former NBA player Tony Parker to enter his esports academy.

