Category:
League of Legends

Skarner’s rework references a popular meme, and LoL players can’t get enough of it

Long live the rave.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:30 am
Cosmic Sting Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games

Skarner’s rework went live in League of Legends with Patch 14.7 on April 3. Ever since, players have been enjoying the new iteration of the scorpion-like champion, and now they’re finding out about his terrific emote.

Recommended Videos

As expected, Skarner not only had his abilities and appearance updated, but also his emotes. On April 9, Reddit user jackbbya123 posted about the champion’s dance emote, which is a dance from the song and popular internet meme Crab Rave. And, just like us, the players love it.

Skarner Rave
byu/jackbbya123 inleagueoflegends

In a short video posted on the social media platform, jackbbya123 compared Skarner’s new dance with the crabs’ dance in Crab Rave, syncing them up perfectly. “Dear God… its beautiful,” one of the players reacted. “I was expecting the crab rave song. My expectations have been fulfilled,” another added.

Crab Rave was made by Noisestorm and released by Monstercat in 2018. The platform is home to many house and EDM artists who share their creations via Monstercat’s YouTube and other channels. But, due to its goofiness, Crab Rave quickly grabbed viewers’ attention, and with Skarner’s rework, League developers really hit the bullseye.

As expected, Skarner is quite popular in League at the moment, with his new rework claiming a lot of attention from both veterans and newcomers to the game. His win rate is disastrous, though. At the time of writing, he has accumulated a horrible 41.17 percent win rate in Emerald+, according to U.GG.

This isn’t all that surprising, though, as many reworked and new champions are often too weak or too strong when they hit the Summoner’s Rift. The champion has already received a micropatch to boost his abysmal win rate, and more changes are coming in Patch 14.8.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Shurima Desert Zilean sitting in the middle of the desert.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.8 patch notes
Blood Moon Fiddlesticks from League of Legends howls at the moon while red spirit energy whirls around him
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.8 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article LoL PvE Bullet Heaven mode wish list: 5 things we want to see
League of Legends champions charging into battle
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL PvE Bullet Heaven mode wish list: 5 things we want to see
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Shurima Desert Zilean sitting in the middle of the desert.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.8 patch notes
Blood Moon Fiddlesticks from League of Legends howls at the moon while red spirit energy whirls around him
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.8 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article LoL PvE Bullet Heaven mode wish list: 5 things we want to see
League of Legends champions charging into battle
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL PvE Bullet Heaven mode wish list: 5 things we want to see
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 9, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.