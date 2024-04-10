Skarner’s rework references a popular meme, and LoL players can’t get enough of it

Skarner’s rework went live in League of Legends with Patch 14.7 on April 3. Ever since, players have been enjoying the new iteration of the scorpion-like champion, and now they’re finding out about his terrific emote.

As expected, Skarner not only had his abilities and appearance updated, but also his emotes. On April 9, Reddit user jackbbya123 posted about the champion’s dance emote, which is a dance from the song and popular internet meme Crab Rave. And, just like us, the players love it.

In a short video posted on the social media platform, jackbbya123 compared Skarner’s new dance with the crabs’ dance in Crab Rave, syncing them up perfectly. “Dear God… its beautiful,” one of the players reacted. “I was expecting the crab rave song. My expectations have been fulfilled,” another added.

Crab Rave was made by Noisestorm and released by Monstercat in 2018. The platform is home to many house and EDM artists who share their creations via Monstercat’s YouTube and other channels. But, due to its goofiness, Crab Rave quickly grabbed viewers’ attention, and with Skarner’s rework, League developers really hit the bullseye.

As expected, Skarner is quite popular in League at the moment, with his new rework claiming a lot of attention from both veterans and newcomers to the game. His win rate is disastrous, though. At the time of writing, he has accumulated a horrible 41.17 percent win rate in Emerald+, according to U.GG.

This isn’t all that surprising, though, as many reworked and new champions are often too weak or too strong when they hit the Summoner’s Rift. The champion has already received a micropatch to boost his abysmal win rate, and more changes are coming in Patch 14.8.

