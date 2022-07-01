SK Gaming’s Jezu rested from LEC due to health issues, Gadget to take his place

SK Gaming has had a bad start to the 2022 LEC Summer season. They have had four losses and one win in the group stage until now. Sadly, more unfortunate news comes from their camp as bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol will not be a part of the active roster for the foreseeable future.

Due to ongoing health-related issues, Jezu will not be participating in SK Gaming’s matches in the LEC this weekend. According to the organization on Twitter, Jezu had already been sick last week. Yet, he still decided to take part in the LEC Week two matches for his team. Unfortunately, his health condition has not improved since then and a decision was made to allow him to rest and recover. Hence, Jezu will now focus on recovering and will only join the main roster in the future when he becomes fit again.

Jezu will be replaced by SK Prime’s bot laner Ilya “Gadget” Makavchuk. The team has already been practicing with their new AD carry. This new roster will be participating in SK Gaming’s Week three matches. The management has thanked the entire SK Prime roster as they have supported this change even when it affects the practice of their own team.

The management also stated that they will be providing updates regarding Jezu’s health. Apart from their only win against Team BDS, SK Gaming has received losses against MAD Lions, Fnatic, Astralis, and Misfits Gaming. This new lineup will be tested when they face off against Team Vitality today at 12pm CT.