Should you buy Masterwork Chests in League of Legends?

Earlier this month, Riot Games introduced a new system for one of League of Legends’ rarer prizes, the Masterwork Chests. This system came alongside a whole slew of changes to the game’s mythic content, marking an overhaul to the reward system within the game.

There is an even greater incentive to acquiring Masterwork Chests with the new system in place since you can earn a collection of free items while opening chests during your regular game days. Players who open these special chests activate a cycling track of rewards that reset after 25 Masterwork Chests are opened. Here are the intervals in which special items are given through the track:

Five Chests: five Mythic Essence, random skin shard

10 Chests: five Mythic Essence

15 Chests: five Mythic Essence, random skin shard worth 975 RP and above

20 Chests: five Mythic Essence

25 Chests: 10 Mythic Essence, random skin shard worth 1,350 RP and above

All in all, players who open 25 Masterwork Chests will also gain 30 rare Mythic Essence and three random skin shards that increase in value as you go on. Unfortunately for anyone looking to rip through the Masterwork track, these chests are extremely rare compared to its regular, base chest equivalent.

For example, players can no longer purchase a Masterwork Chest with a Gemstone through the loot tab in their client. Instead, they must rely on sheer luck to get them through different orbs or by purchasing them in the Riot Store. A single Masterwork Chest costs 165 RP, while the chest and key bundle costs 225 RP. Players can also buy these chests in a 10-pack with keys for 2,250 RP. Altogether, 25 Masterwork Chests will cost 5,625 RP or $40 worth of points.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Ultimately, buying Masterwork Chests might not be worth your money, especially because it’s all based on luck. There might be an increased chance for a champion skin in a Masterwork Chest, but that doesn’t mean that it will be a high-value skin. You also have to slog through 15 chests to earn the chance for a 975 RP skin, and even then, it might not be a skin that you’ll use.

Unless you’re in it for the thrill of chance, it’ll probably be better to spend your money on a skin you really want.