Shoewear company Crocs sponsors 100T after LoL pro cops fine on-stage

100 Thieves’ League of Legends top-laner Rayan “Sniper” Shoura was fined a cool $5,000 USD from Riot Games for wearing Crocs last week during the LCS Spring Split but in a “reverse Uno” move the shoe company is paying the fine and partnering with the team.

Recommended Videos

The rivalry between the LCS teams will always be heated and fun to watch, and there’s generally never any off-stage shenanigans, whether between the teams or players. But after 100T’s match against Shopify Rebellion in the final Spring Split super week on March 9, Riot Games fined the top laner for wearing his open-toed Crocs, which breached the LCS 2024 uniform policy.

They answered the call.



Introducing…



100 Thieves x @Crocs pic.twitter.com/N5IyJJaB2e — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) March 13, 2024

Thankfully for Sniper, shoewear company Crocs has swooped in, capitalizing on the drama by paying the $5,000 fine itself. To add further fuel to the fire, Crocs have joined 100 Thieves as a partnered sponsor. While it has since been amended, an earlier version of the team’s official announcement confirmed Crocs was covering the fine.

Besides the paid fine and the fact that the two companies are now partners in this quick turnaround, little is known about what the partnership may entail. However, 100T has begun to promote Crocs and even begin a Crocs giveaway on its social media channels.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first Croc-ban incident for a League player. In a 2022 Worlds match against LOUD, Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun was also banned for wearing his Crocs on stage, even though in an interview in 2023 he revealed that he was told he could wear them on stage. Regardless of a miscommunication error or if he just really wanted to wear them because they’re comfy, he was fined. Sadly, no partnership ensued between Crocs, Jojo, and his previous team Evil Geniuses.

Will this be the last Croc appearance on the professional League stage? Probably not. But it sure adds some spice ahead of the LCS playoffs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more