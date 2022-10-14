Shen diff: Evil Geniuses crack the egg, pick up first victory in Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The dream is still alive, North American League of Legends fans. After a dominant victory against G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses have injected plenty of hopium into the fanbase in New York as they try to continue their journey at the 2022 World Championship.

Like many of the other LCS representatives, EG went winless during the first half of the group stage with unfortunate losses against G2, China’s JD Gaming, and Korea’s DWG KIA. They did make their early games look a lot more competitive than their other NA brethren, even managing to keep things surprisingly close against the LPL champions.

NO ONE BEATS EVIL GENIUSES EIGHT TIMES IN A ROW. #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/qfEZd2LA9U — LCS (@LCSOfficial) October 14, 2022

G2, on the other hand, only had a victory against EG through the first portion of groups. Besides that game, the European squad didn’t look nearly as impressive against the Eastern teams in the group. They did, however, have a seven-game win streak against the young NA roster. That is until they took the stage against EG today.

Throughout the game, EG outmacroed G2 with superior map movement, thanks to their great Shen pick. It allowed Impact to join a teamfight almost immediately, while also giving the squad an easy way to gank a lane that didn’t require their jungler. This did, however, mean that Inspired’s Hecarim pick was a great way to start a skirmish since Shen could use his ultimate into the enemy composition while simultaneously giving Shen a free venue to taunt multiple G2 members.

Additionally, Kaori and Vulcan outplayed Flakked and Targamas with a classic Lucian pick that ended up popping off with nine kills and three assists. The Purifier has been one of Kaori’s best champions so far, holding a 100 percent win rate over the three games he’s had in the LCS so far. This was also the first time that Inspired has beaten Jankos in a best-of-one, after 17 losses to the legendary EU jungler.

G2 now has to win every single game moving forward if they want a chance at a tiebreaker for the knockout stage. On the other hand, EG must also win every game moving forward for the best chance at qualifying for the next round of the tournament.