Senna’s passive stacks will be pingable in upcoming League of Legends Patch 10.10

There are some changes coming to Senna in the next League of Legends patch—and no, they aren’t nerfs.

League senior champion designer August Browning explained today that the Redeemer’s passive will be pingable in Patch 10.10.

Senna's passive should finally be pingable next patch. pic.twitter.com/jezfhcGtsf — August (@RiotAugust) May 11, 2020

Players will be able to ping their passive stacks similar to other HUD features, like items, level, and abilities. The ping will show how many stacks Senna has accumulated, as well as her current attack range.

This might also open up the opportunity for other champions to have pingable stacks in the future, like Nasus or Kindred.

Senna’s passive, Absolution, allows her to collect Mist Wraiths that spawn from dead enemies. Each wraith grants her attack damage and eventually transmits to additional attack range and critical strike chance after 20 stacks.

Riot has had some trouble balancing Absolution, having nerfed and tweaked it throughout various patches since her release. At first, players were able to play Senna as an AD carry even though she was designed as a support. Pairing that with the high bonus attack damage numbers per stack, the Redeemer was an unstoppable force.

To pump more power into Senna support, Riot increased the Mist Wraith spawn rate when she doesn’t kill the minions in Patch 10.3. And the bonus AD per stack was also reduced in Patch 10.6, making her a more enticing support pick.