Senna, Rakan among Treatz’ top six God-tier supports for LoL Patch 13.18

As the meta shifts in League of Legends and Riot Games make constant adjustments every few weeks, some champs rise and others fall in popularity and viability. For Patch 13.18, and just weeks out from the World Championships, one pro has locked in his top support picks in the current meta.

Professional League player Erik “Treatz” Wessén dubbed Senna, Rakan, Rell, Alistar, Blitzcrank, and Soraka as god-tier supports to play in solo queue in the current patch in a Sept. 18 Twitter post—and all look to remain unchanged for Worlds Patch 13.19, meaning they might hold the top spots for a little longer.

League Patch 13.18 rolled out onto servers on Sept. 13, bringing new “hangry” champion Briar and several champion buffs and nerfs. And like every patch update, the best champions for each role may shift slightly—or, in some cases, a great deal altogether.

Support Soloq 13.18 Tier List ✅



this is my personal opinion – biggest surprises for me this patch was Senna and Bard.



Senna buff adding more damage + her W giving AoE souls if multiple people hit brings her damage to absurd levels – strongest champ on the patch if played well pic.twitter.com/1qQ23HQAz7 — Erik Wessén (@Treatz) September 17, 2023

With the buffs to Senna in the last patch, she has made it to Treatz’ god-tier support list to play in solo queue in this patch. Even though Rell saw numerous nerfs, she’s proven to be just too good of a tanky support not to take into the bot lane after her rework, and is still a viable option.

The Senna buff is welcome because it removed her Critical Strike Ratio Reduction, initially implemented because she was too scary on the Rift with critical strike items. Now that this reduction is gone, her items have changed, and her W is giving AoE souls when multiple targets are hit which means her damage will skyrocket if players can pilot her well.

While this tier list does provide a solid group of champions support players can take onto the Rift, it’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all type of situation, so you do need to counter-pick or opt for a support that best synergizes with your ADC rather than blindly picking a champion.

But if they’re in the top tier, supports should have a much more enjoyable time on the Rift. As a support main, I can’t wait to get back into playing Senna again, and if you’re excited to bring her back into the bot lane, she synergizes well with Jhin, Sivir, and Ashe in this patch.

Oh, and as many people suspected, Yuumi was given its own tier far, far below that of anything else. The poor cat was even denied a color on Treatz’s Tiermaker list. To be fair, his analysis is backed up by the numbers: Yuumi currently holds the worst-recorded win rate of all supports in Patch 13.18 according to stats site U.GG.

Nevertheless, versatility is key in League, so take a swipe at a couple of the top picks this patch and dominate your opponents on the Rift.

