Script leaked: LCK Summer Playoffs is hilariously similar to last postseason

Sometimes, some League of Legends fans like to joke around and say that the esports scene is rigged, and that teams are following a script for the best possible outcome. Although that’s definitely false, the 2023 LCK Summer Split might be following the same script as last season during this postseason so far.

Besides the first round, the 2023 LCK Summer Playoffs currently feature the same matchups as the previous split, and could even continue this coincidental streak into the third round if the games fall into expectations.

For example, in the second round of the 2023 Spring Split playoffs, T1 faced off against KT Rolster and Gen.G took on Hanwha Life Esports. KT Rolster would eventually fall to the lower bracket after losing to T1 in four games, while HLE lost to Gen.G, sending them to the lower bracket as well.

In the current Summer Split playoffs, T1 recently beat KT in four games to sent them to the lower bracket once again, while Gen.G is colliding with HLE once more. Gen.G are also the favorites to win this matchup after they finished the regular season with a 16-2 record, and if they win, it’ll be a perfect mirror to last spring.

Now, there are a few different aspects that must go right, if a mirrored playoffs is the goal. Assuming Gen.G beats HLE, T1 will need to continue its hot streak with Faker at the helm against one of the most consistent teams in the league, while KT must play up to their current standards against a team they’ve beaten all year long. After that, Gen.G will have to take down one of the only teams they’ve lost to this split.

If all of these dominoes fall together, we should see T1 face off against Gen.G again in the finals. Hilariously enough, this outcome is not that far-fetched, especially with the form that all of these teams find themselves in over the course of the summer. Keep track of all the action when HLE clashes with Gen.G on Friday, Aug. 11.

