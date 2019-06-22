Scarlet replaces Crown as OpTic Gaming’s starting mid laner for week 4 of the 2019 LCS Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Lee “Crown” Min-ho is out of OpTic Gaming’s starting roster for week four of the LCS due to unspecified health issues. As a result, OpTic Academy’s Marcel “Scarlet” Wiederhofer will be replacing Crown as the team’s mid laner.

Crown has been a huge factor in many of OpTic’s wins, carrying them to victory with his incredible mechanical skill. His loss will be felt almost immediately because the team has been leaning on the firepower he’s brought to the roster.

Keaton on Twitter Hey all, @ScarletRedHands will be our starter this week due to health issues with @Crown. We’re looking to give him some extra rest ahead of Rift Rivals, in which he’ll be returning to the starting roster in Week 5. Cheer on our boy Scarlet for his #LCS debut! #OPTWIN 💚

This is also unlucky timing for OpTic because they’re right in the thick of the race for first place. After week three, there were six teams tied for first place in the LCS—OpTic are battling for North American supremacy against the best teams that the region has to offer.

Scarlet has been on OpTic’s Academy team since the beginning of 2019. OpTic Academy hasn’t had a great year so far—they finished in ninth place last split and are tied for fourth this split. OpTic will now have to hope for better performances out of its bottom lane and top laner if they want to contend against TSM and Echo Fox this week.

Crown will be back in the starting lineup for week five, though. OpTic will have to try to pull out a win without their star mid laner this week. Scarlet is facing off against Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg in his LCS debut.

OpTic will play against TSM today (Saturday, June 22) at 5pm CT.