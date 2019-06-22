OpTic’s Scarlet makes his LCS debut in a win over TSM

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Entering week four of the LCS without their star mid laner Lee “Crown” Min-ho—who was out due to “health issues”—OpTic Gaming had few expectations placed on them by viewers in their match against TSM.

But led by Academy mid laner Marcel “Scarlet” Wiederhofer’s Vladamir, OpTic pulled off the upset, beating TSM in a 40-minute comeback win.

In Scarlet’s LCS debut, the mid laner had a tall task in taking down a team with arguably the league’s best mid laner in Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg. But Scarlet delivered, finding a beautiful flank that gave OpTic control of the game after playing from behind.

“It was really scary because before that fight I had another flank but the team was already dead, so I was basically running it down,” Scarlet said in the post-game interview. “I didn’t want to repeat that, but if I don’t [flank] we basically lose.”

Despite having strong late game champions like Gangplank and Sivir, TSM were never able to reclaim map control. OpTic overpowered TSM every time they tried to contest an objective.

Playing with the confidence of an LCS veteran, Scarlet “didn’t feel much pressure” in his LCS debut. “Everyone was super nice and friendly to me,” Scarlett said describing his LCS teammates. “We had a good atmosphere even before, when we were scrimming against each other.”

After earning his first LCS win against a Spring Split finalist, Scarlet and OpTic will prepare for their final match before the Rift Rivals break tomorrow against Echo Fox.