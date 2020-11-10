SANDBOX OnFleek handed suspension and fine for using “inappropriate expression” in report ticket

SANDBOX jungler Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom has been given a temporary ban of three matches in the 2021 LCK Spring Split and fined almost $1,000 following an “inappropriate expression” made during a report ticket, Riot Games announced today.

League player OnFleek broke the 9.2.4 discrimination and disparaging provision that all players have to abide by. While reporting a player in solo queue on Nov. 6, OnFleek made a reportedly racist remark toward a Chinese player. “The only good Chinese is a dead Chinese,” he said in the ticket, according to Korizon journalist Ashley Kang.

For more context, while reporting a fellow teammate in a solo queue game, OnFleek wrote what roughly translates to:



"The only good Chinese is a dead Chinese." — Ashley Kang #Worlds2020 (@AshleyKang) November 10, 2020

In addition to Riot’s punishment, SANDBOX has taken disciplinary action against OnFleek, the organization said earlier today. OnFleek will face an additional fine worth around $2,690 and 30 hours of community service, according to a translation by Kang.

OnFleek, alongside the rest of SANDBOX, finished seventh in the 2020 LCK Summer Split after re-qualifying for the league in April’s promotion tournament. This marked the second time in the organization’s history that SANDBOX had been promoted to the LCK following its initial qualification in the 2019 LCK Spring Split.

OnFleek has been essential to the success of SANDBOX in the LCK, but this temporary suspension will force the player to watch from the sidelines for the first few matches next year. The 2021 LCK Spring Split is set to begin next year with the 10 partnered teams revealed on Nov. 2.

