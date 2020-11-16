SANDBOX Gaming parts ways with support GorillA

SANDBOX Gaming said goodbye to Kang “GorillA” Beom-hyun today, mutually agreeing to part ways with the support player—and captain of the team—ahead of the 2021 LCK season.

“We thank his contributions to our team both as a captain and a reliable support,” Sandbox said. “We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

With League’s free agency period breaking open today, countless contracts have expired, allowing players to sign deals with new organizations. GorillA is the first of many South Korean players to enter the market.

안녕하세요. 샌드박스 게이밍입니다.



금일부로 GorillA 강범현 선수와의 계약을 상호 협의하에 종료하게 되었습니다.

주장이자 서포터로 항상 팀의 든든한 버팀목이 되어준 강범현 선수에게 좋은 일만 가득하길 기원하겠습니다.



감사합니다.

GorillA enjoyed a full year with Sandbox following a disappointing season in Europe’s LEC in 2019. The support player, alongside bot lane partner Moon “Route” Geom-su, had varying degrees of success in 2020, going toe to toe with some of the best players in the league.

Despite GorillA’s performance, the team trailed behind, placing seventh in the LCK Summer Split and failing to qualify for Worlds 2020. GorillA had moments of brilliance throughout the season but in the end, Sandbox couldn’t find the missing pieces they needed.

GorillA is now up for the taking and will likely be a competitive signing for the 2021 season. Since entering professional League of Legends in 2013, he’s been a consistent force in the bot lane.

LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC organizations should keep an eye on GorillA this offseason.