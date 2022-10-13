Russia’s League of Legends Continental League (LCL) could finally be making a return next year while undergoing a set of stringent changes.

An administrator from LCL tournament organizer GIG.ME has said preparations are underway for the league to return in 2023 with qualifications to be held later this year, according to a screenshot shared by former caster Artem “Starky” Starkov and translated by LCL expert Glaeweth.

The changes to the league could involve a new format with slots taken away from organizations. Instead, a qualification process could be implemented.

The 2023 restart could also include a league reset in a similar fashion to Oceania’s LCO (which is run by ESL Australia rather than Riot Games), a merger with Turkey’s TCL, or it could potentially see Russia welcomed into the EU Masters ecosystem as part of a European regional league, according to Starky.

However, Worlds “is no longer there” per the screenshot.



The LCL was put to a standstill just two weeks into the 2022 LCL Spring Split following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, Russian esports teams have faced strict sanctions and have largely been unable to compete throughout the year. Russian teams from the LCL were excluded from attending the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship.

Russia last competed on the world stage via Unicorns of Love at Worlds in 2021.

Riot has yet to comment on the LCL’s return to action next year or confirmed any plans to resurrect the halted Russia league. Nothing has been confirmed at this point.