Runeterra’s deadliest couple has over 10,000 matches with a sky-high win rate on LoL Patch 13.3

Look out, League of Legends fans. Valentine’s Day is here and everyone is looking for their perfect duo to climb the ranked ladder. But only a lucky few have found the right connection on Summoner’s Rift.

Xayah and Rakan are known as one of the most popular champion duos in the game. And in Patch 13.3, they have taken over as one of the most played bottom lane duos in ranks Platinum and higher, while still boasting a 55 percent win rate with over 10,000 games played, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

On their own, Xayah and Rakan are deadly warriors, holding a solo win rate of over 50 percent in the same rank ladder. When joined together, however, the Rebel and the Charmer dominate their opponents with their enhanced abilities.

Image via Riot Games

When drafted onto the same team, Xayah and Rakan’s abilities are improved, such as their unique, joint recall animation. Xayah’s Deadly Plumage also gives Rakan extra damage and movement speed whenever he is nearby when the ability is cast. Rakan, on the other hand, can join Xayah from a much farther distance with his Battle Dance ability, which allows him to zip up and give her a quick shield.

As a whole, Xayah delivers a ton of damage and a good amount of zoning with Clean Cuts’ feathers that stick on the ground for a few moments. If she recalls those planted feathers with Bladecaller, any enemies that are struck with three or more feathers are rooted. She can also zone for herself with her Featherstorm, which renders her untargetable as she throws five feathers out in a cone.

Rakan has plenty of utility and engage to go with Xayah’s damage since he has an easy shield, a knock-up, a small heal, and a massive Charm ability that allows him to zoom around enemies and hold them in place while his partner cuts them down with ease.