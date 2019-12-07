RunAway unveils League of Legends roster for 2020 season

Known for its success in Overwatch Contenders Korea, RunAway will enter the professional League of Legends scene and has finalized its roster heading into the 2020 season, the team announced today.

The roster consists of top laner Shin “Seraph” Woo-yeong, jungler Kim “Crush” Jun-seo, mid laner Lee “Edge” Ho-seong, AD carry Lim “Moo” Mu-heon, and support Jang “Zzus” Joon-soo. Runaway also signed Kim “Bluff” Hyeon-jun as secondary jungler, while Kim “Tilly” Tae-hee has been picked up as the head coach.

Runaway LoL I 러너웨이 LoL on Twitter 러너웨이 LoL 로스터가 확정되었습니다. 앞으로 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드리겠습니다.🥰 Runaway LoL Roster! Please give us a lot of attention and support.🥰 #NewChallenge #Runaway #LoL

Seraph hasn’t been on a competitive roster since 2017, when he played for Team Envy in North America. The top laner is an NA resident, which means that he will be taking an import slot on the team.

Crush last played on Sandbox Gaming and Edge played for the now-disbanded Team MVP. Moo was in the Korean Challenger league with VSG, while Zzus previously played with bbq Olivers before leaving the roster in May.

At first glance, this roster doesn’t look too strong on paper, but the experience may help the team grow together. They will also need to work their way through the ladder of Korean Challengers. As for the management, it will be quite a different atmosphere than what they are used to with competitive Overwatch. Adjusting will take time, but the payoff could be great.