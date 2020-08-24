Rumored new League champion Seraphine hints at possibly joining the K/DA group

The rumored new musical League of Legends champion is at it again on Twitter, sharing her latest post last night.
Seraphine posted a picture with the lyrics from KDA’s “POP/STARS” song, hinting at her possibly joining the group. The K-pop group recently announced that they’ll be pre-releasing a new single on Thursday, Aug. 27—and Seraphine could be set to make an appearance as well.
Last week, League fans found Seraphine’s Twitter, Instagram, and SoundCloud, where a couple of sound clips were posted. But she gained a lot more attention when she covered one of League’s most popular songs, KDA’s “POP/STARS.”
Her cover reached more than 450,000 views in the span of two days, using a “#kdaisback” hashtag. League fans got excited about the thought of a new K/DA member, even though Riot hasn’t confirmed any information about Seraphine yet.
Two years ago, K/DA sang “POP/STARS” at Worlds 2018, which became a worldwide hit. Based on the latest teasers, Seraphine could be officially revealed alongside the new single by K/DA.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.