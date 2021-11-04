Ruined King game might come on Nov. 16, according to leaked NVIDIA list

League of Legends fans could be playing the Ruined King game soon.

A leak from a GeForce Now database in September, which displayed various titles not yet available to the public, included the long-awaited Ruined King: A League of Legends Story game previously announced in 2019 and slated for an early 2021 release before that was pushed back.

The leaked document showed the names of developers and publishers, the title, and the release date of all the games yet to go live. If the data present is accurate, fans can expect the League of Legends story featuring Viego, The Ruined King, and at least six other League champions as soon as Nov. 16.

Image via Riot Games

“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing,” NVIDIA told The Verge in September. “Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”

While it’s unclear whether this leak is legitimate, there’s no doubt fans have been waiting for an update on the Ruined King for a long time. It’s been almost a year since Riot Games released information about the gameplay of the “first indie game” from Riot Forge.

Image via Riot Games

Developed by Airship Syndicate, the Ruined King is a turn-based game with a lane initiative combat system. Players will choose from six League champions to take turns casting spells and using items during fights. Players can also “interact with their environment” and “chat with friendly NPCs,” according to a gameplay deep dive by Riot. Players will have to juggle between champions and their abilities while keeping their mana, health, and a turn order list in mind.

