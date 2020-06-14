Rookie carries Invictus Gaming to a victory against Suning in week 2 of the 2020 LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming swept Suning today during the second week of the LPL’s 2020 Summer Split in a well-fought League of Legends series.

Rookie played phenomenally today on Orianna in the first game and Zoe in the second game. TheShy was quite good in the first game as well but had a poor performance for the most part of the second match. He redeemed himself in the end by stealing Baron but remains a core reason for IG’s losses last split.

Congratulations @invgaming for becoming the first #LPL team to get 10,000 kills in the LPL!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Isq2luDJH2 — LPL (@lplenglish) June 14, 2020

The second game was looked fairly even. While Invictus Gaming focused on acquiring dragons, Suning invested their efforts into picking up towers. Due to TheShy dying a couple of times, Suning’s top laner snowballed and out-dueled anyone on IG’s team.

TheShy later stole Baron from Suning in the mid-game, preventing his team from handing their opponents a win. With Baron under the belt, IG secured the Mountain Dragon Soul as well, thanks in part to Rookie’s superb Zoe mechanics. He hit every crucial sleep bubble this game, which allowed IG keep up in gold with Suning.

Had Rookie missed his skills in this fight, Suning would’ve most likely been able to fight and end the game. But the Mountain Dragon Soul shield was too powerful for IG in the subsequent teamfight.

Suning kept trying to push and finish the game, but IG’s resilience was too much. After a failed attempt to push the bottom lane by Suning, IG capitalized on their mistakes and aced them, setting up a clear path to their victory.

IG finished the Spring Split regular split in first place but came short during the playoffs, losing to FunPlus Phoenix in the third-place deciders. They kept swapping between their junglers last split but decided to settle with former World Champion Ning for the summer.

IG will face Rogue Warriors and EDG, both middle of the pack teams, for their next two matches. If they win both, they might regain their confidence and reach the top of the LPL’s Summer Split standings. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LPL channel next week to catch IG live and in action.