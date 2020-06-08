Here are the 2020 LPL Summer Split standings

The 2020 LPL Summer Split has finally returned. Matches will continue in an offline format without a live audience to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

A total of 17 League of Legends teams will face off against one another in a single round-robin over 10 weeks. The top eight teams will move on to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every single game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The entire league is stacked with both veterans and rookies. Former world champions Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix are looking to reclaim their glory, while JDG and TOP Esports will try to make a name for themselves.

Here are the standings for the 2020 LPL Summer Split after the first week of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Suning 2-0 4-1 +3 2 Royal Never Give Up 1-0 2-0 +2 2 Vici Gaming 1-0 2-0 +2 2 Victory Five 1-0 2-0 +2 5 Team WE 1-1 3-3 0 6 eStar Gaming 0-0 0-0 0 6 FunPlus Phoenix 0-0 0-0 0 6 Invictus Gaming 0-0 0-0 0 6 JD Gaming 0-0 0-0 0 6 LGD Gaming 0-0 0-0 0 6 Rogue Warriors 0-0 0-0 0 6 Top Esports 0-0 0-0 0 13 EDward Gaming 0-1 1-2 -1 14 Bilibili Gaming 0-1 0-2 -2 14 Dominus Esports 0-1 0-2 -2 14 LNG Esports 0-1 0-2 -2 14 Oh My God 0-1 0-2 -2

The standings will be updated throughout the split on a weekly basis.