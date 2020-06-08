Here are the 2020 LPL Summer Split standings

Who will take the championship this split?

Cristian Lupasco
Photo via Riot Games

The 2020 LPL Summer Split has finally returned. Matches will continue in an offline format without a live audience to protect players and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

A total of 17 League of Legends teams will face off against one another in a single round-robin over 10 weeks. The top eight teams will move on to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every single game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The entire league is stacked with both veterans and rookies. Former world champions Invictus Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix are looking to reclaim their glory, while JDG and TOP Esports will try to make a name for themselves.

Here are the standings for the 2020 LPL Summer Split after the first week of play.

RankTeam nameSeriesGamesPoints
1Suning2-04-1+3
2Royal Never Give Up1-02-0+2
2Vici Gaming1-02-0+2
2Victory Five1-02-0+2
5Team WE1-13-30
6eStar Gaming0-00-00
6FunPlus Phoenix0-00-00
6Invictus Gaming0-00-00
6JD Gaming0-00-00
6LGD Gaming0-00-00
6Rogue Warriors0-00-00
6Top Esports0-00-00
13EDward Gaming0-11-2-1
14Bilibili Gaming0-10-2-2
14Dominus Esports0-10-2-2
14LNG Esports0-10-2-2
14Oh My God0-10-2-2

The standings will be updated throughout the split on a weekly basis.