Rogue upset Splyce with a Garen-Yuumi bot lane in the first game of their LEC playoff matchup

Rogue surprised Splyce with a Fnatic-esque Garen-Yuumi bot lane today to secure the first game of 2019 LEC Summer Split playoffs.

The underdog European squad, who were predicted to suffer an early exit at the hands of Splyce, pulled off the upset and took a foothold in the best-of-five series.

Rogue’s cheeky bot lane antics, inspired by Fnatic two weeks prior, took Splyce off guard. It wasn’t just Paweł “Woolite” Pruski and Oskar “Vander” Bogdan who showed up, though. Rookie jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma played an integral role in the game by repeatedly diving the bot lane and creating a huge lead for the team.

Rogue were the better team, making the most of their early advantage and brute-forcing their way to the win. Splyce just couldn’t keep up with Rogue’s pressure.

Woolite Baron Block Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by binredbin

Even though the first game of the matchup featured an incredible upset, Splyce shouldn’t be too concerned. There should still be plenty of time for them to bounce back and take home the playoff series later today.