Rogue to start HeaQ over Woolite for week five of the 2019 LEC Summer Split

Due to a lackluster start to the 2019 Summer Split, Rogue is moving Martin “HeaQ” Kordmaa to the starting roster over Paweł “Woolite” Pruski. The team has been pretty disappointing over the past four weeks, with only a 2-4 record to show for its efforts.

HeaQ was criticized heavily during the team’s 2019 Spring Split and for good reason—the young player was one of the worst in his position, with the lowest KDA and had the third most deaths among LEC AD carries.

He also had some of the worst early stats of any ADC, with the lowest gold difference at 10 minutes and the lowest CS difference at 10 minutes. As a result, he was replaced by the team’s Academy ADC, Woolite.

Rogue on Twitter LEC ROSTER CHANGE We are mixing things up for Week 4. @HeaQLoL will have his first start in the 2019 #LEC Summer Split. #GoRogue #RGEWIN

Granted, the rest of his team did not play too great either, and the rest of the roster was replaced too. Rogue finished in tenth place last season, with an abysmal 2-16 record. Now, they have already matched their win total this split, but things aren’t looking too great for the organization’s new squad.

In week five, Rogue is in for two tough opponents in Origen and Schalke 04, two teams that are battling for a spot at the top of the standings. They’ll need a heroic effort from players like Emil “Larssen” Larsson, because both OG and S04 have strong mid laners across the Summoner’s Rift.