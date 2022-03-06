Rogue secure first place after dominating G2 in final game of 2022 LEC Spring Split regular season

Rogue secured the first place in the LEC 2022 Spring Split following their dominant victory over G2 Esports in the final game of the regular season today.

The League of Legends match between G2 and Rogue had vital implications for the LEC 2022 Spring Split standings, especially for Rogue. A loss for Rogue would drop them to second place in the regular season and Fnatic would finish first in the Spring Split, while a Rogue win would secure their place as the top squad. With so much on the line, Rogue entered their final game of the regular season determined to make a statement going into the playoffs.

Rogue’s drive to secure the first seed and playoff opponent was visible from the start. They stormed into the game with two kills before the five-minute mark and dominated the first 10 minutes of the game with that early lead. Malrang’s Hecarim had three kills just 10 minutes in.

G2 began to climb back into the game following a successful skirmish in the bot side at 15 minutes to grab the bot lane tower. They postured towards the second tower, but Rogue AD carry Comp’s mechanics on Zeri shined bright. He staved off G2 while the rest of Rogue respawned and got three kills for his efforts. This helped Rogue soar to an 8,000 gold league at 20 minutes. They used this advantage to grab the Baron and end the game a few minutes later, with just 26 minutes of match time.

With this win, Rogue secured first place in the LEC 2022 Spring Split with a 14-4 record. As a result of their first-place finish, they could choose between G2 Esports and Misfits Gaming as their first opponents in the 2022 LEC Spring Playoffs, and chose to face Misfits. The winner of this match will move into the upper bracket finals and has a guaranteed spot in the top three.

As for G2, this loss has solidified their spot in fourth place at the end of the LEC 2022 Spring Split. They will face Fnatic in the first round of the LEC Spring Split Playoffs, and the rivalry between the two teams continues in 2022.

The LEC 2022 Spring Split will take a hiatus following the conclusion of the regular season. The Spring Playoffs begin on March 25.

