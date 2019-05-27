Rogue promotes Inspired to starting roster for the 2019 LEC Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

After an abysmal performance in the 2019 LEC Summer Split, Rogue is making another change to its starting roster. The team is promoting its young Academy jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma to its LEC lineup to fill in that vacant position.

This news comes four days after the team moved top laner Finn Wiestål from its Academy team to its LEC roster as well. Altogether, three players on Rogue’s starting lineup were promoted from the Rogue Esports Club this past year.

Rogue on Twitter @Inspired_jng promoted to starting #LEC jungler. Read more ” https://t.co/gTFskcRii0

Last split, Rogue finished in last place with a 2-16 record in the LEC. A lack of team synergy and true firepower in each role hindered the team’s progress throughout the season. As a result, Rogue’s management has looked to its talent in the Ultraliga for answers.

Rogue’s Academy team, Rogue Esports Club, had a great Spring Split in the Ultraliga. The team finished in first place during the regular season with an impressive 13-1 record, and won the season one playoffs with ease. But REC were eliminated from the 2019 European Masters after a rough group stage against the Academy teams of Fnatic and Misfits Gaming.

“He is the next Polish jungler that people should look out for,” said Rogue general manager Tomislav Mihailov. “We are confident enough in his ability that we decided to have him as an undisputed starter.” Rogue will announce his replacement on the Academy team in the coming weeks.

The 2019 LEC Summer Split begins on June 7.