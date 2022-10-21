This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Following last night’s defeat to JD Gaming in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu and Emil “Larssen” Larsson spoke about the loss in a post-match interview.

Both players admitted they played well but were nowhere near as good as JDG’s almost-perfect execution in the series. “I think we played fine, it’s just, I mean, we’re just not as good as them,” Odoamne said.

Larssen explained that Rogue could have beaten JDG if they showcased a higher level. “I felt like we could definitely beat them if we’re like a bit better, I felt like all games were very winnable, but we’re just lacking like fundamentals today,” he admitted.

Odoamne added to that discussion, explaining that individual mistakes were one of the main reasons behind Rogue’s loss. “All the games are like lost in like you know, small fundamental mistakes.” He points out that the dragon setup was “bad” for Rogue in the first game, and in the second one they didn’t cover bot lane as they should have, and in the third one “I kinda messed up myself,” Odoamne said.

With the loss, Rogue’s year ends here. Despite being a historic one for the team after reaching their first LEC title and making it to the knockout stage of Worlds, it’s a bitter-sweet ending to the season. “It was an incredible year, you know, it just sucks to lose like this,” Odoamne said.

Worlds 2022 returns today with the second quarterfinal of the tournament between T1 and Royal Never Give Up at 4pm CT.