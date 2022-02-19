Rogue lock in LEC playoff spot with win against Vitality

Rogue took down Team Vitality and secured their place in the LEC Spring 2022 Playoffs today.

It only took a little over 30 minutes for Rogue to defeat Europe’s superteam and grab their place in the next phase of the European competition. Vitality presented themselves with an explosive combination that brought a lot of mobility to the team and exposed Rogue to various ganks, both from Selfmade and Perkz. But Rogue’s patience and precise execution never really gave Vitality those opportunities to bring advantages to their side.

The first blood went to Vitality’s jungler, who got to Odoamne thanks to Alphari and Perkz’s help. And just the day before the game, Odoamne said on the post-game lobby that it doesn’t matter if he gets ganked and dies in the top lane, because that would mean that “the game is won.”

Yea they killed me top but at what cost? — Andrei Pascu (@Odoamne) February 19, 2022

In fact, even if Vitality had a kill advantage, the major pressure from Rogue in the bot lane and the farm lead of Larssen, who had almost double the minions as Perkz, balanced both teams’ gold. As Rogue pushed bot lane for the first tower, Vitality answered with the first Herald in the top lane, securing one tower each. Every blow landed by one of the teams was followed by a comeback from their opponents.

However, Rogue’s map control allowed them to get drake over drake without having to fight with Vitality, bringing them to soul point easily. The focus was now around the top side, where the Baron spawned and where Perkz was pushing the lane. Selfmade was there to back him up, but one misstep caused them to lose the Baron buff to Rogue. However, eye for eye, Vitality got back at their opponents by decimating their Comp and Trymbi and ripping off the buff from the pressing duo.

As the team buff expired, Rogue looked to get the Cloud Soul, but Vitality were right there to stop them. A fight broke out, showing Rogue’s strength as a team. They took down Vitality’s members one by one and secured the drake’s soul for the team.

Vitality were slowly falling towards defeat with every passing minute, pushing them towards difficult decisions that cost them their towers first, then their teammates, and lastly the base. With surgical precision, Rogue took down Vitality’s base and destroyed their Nexus to be the first team to secure a playoff spot for the 2022 LEC Spring Split.

Rogue already have a ticket to the playoffs, but Vitality will face G2 Esports and SK Gaming next week for a spot of their own.

