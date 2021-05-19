RNG’s Gala on pace for most kills at a single MSI

With 102 kills through 18 games at this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, Royal Never Give Up AD carry Gala is on pace to shatter the tournament’s all-time record for most kills at a single MSI.

Right now, Gala’s kill total ranks second in MSI history, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. Only RNG’s former ADC Uzi ranks higher with a total of 104 kills—a mark he achieved during the team’s run to the 2018 MSI championship.

With at least three games left on RNG’s schedule, Gala has ample opportunity to surpass Uzi for the all-time kill record later this week. RNG will face PSG Talon in a best-of-five semifinal series on Friday, May 21, giving Gala the chance to cement himself in the MSI history books. His lane opponent on May 21, Doggo, ranks second among all players in the tournament in kills with a total of 86.

Even if RNG were to be swept by PSG, Gala would still most likely break the all-time MSI kill record if he simply continues to play at the pace he has been. Across his MSI 2021 run, Gala is averaging a total of 5.7 kills per game, according to Oracle’s Elixir, more than any other player to qualify for the rumble stage. If the RNG ADC keeps racking up kills at an incredible pace, he could potentially break the record just moments into his team’s first game on May 21.

The knockout stage of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational is set to kick off on Friday, May 21 at 8am CT.

